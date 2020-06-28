Good News with 13

One-day-old gorilla cuddles with mom at Antwerp Zoo

Good News with 13
Posted: / Updated:

BELGIUM (CBS) – CUDDLE TIME: Take a look at this adorable moment. A one-day-old gorilla cuddling with mom at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium on Thursday.

