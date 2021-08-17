Organization hosting fundraiser to help dental health group

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Dental health is important not just for an individual’s teeth but also for their overall wellbeing. That is why a club in the Kanawha Valley is lending a helping hand to a local organization that provides dental services to kids.

The Kanawha County Dental Health Council operates a free clinic for low-income children. The Shums IL Bir Club is currently raising money to support the council’s work at five free dental health clinics for low-income children.

“I know what it means to have good health and to prevent medical issues and teeth are very important and especially for children who don’t have a way to get those services,” said Loretta Haddy, President of the Shums IL Bir Club. The club will be selling middle eastern meals to help buy oral health supplies that will be given to students.

“It is difficult to teach children and tell children how important it is to brush and floss their teeth if you don’t give them the supplies to do that,” said Dr. Michelle Paterno, Executive Director of the Kanawha County Dental Health Council.

The clinic provides services to more than 1,800 children annually.

The fundraiser will be Friday, Aug. 27. Organizers prefer that supporters order ahead. To place your order you can call or text 304-552-7992. To find out more information about the meal, pricing and other details see the flyer below.

