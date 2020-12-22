Painting the town for Christmas: student artists spread holiday cheer

LUCASVILLE, OHIO (WOWK) – Christmas day is quickly approaching and holiday decorations adorn homes and businesses across the tri-state. One city in Southern, Ohio is continuing to spread the holiday cheer with a fairly new and unique tradition.

In Lucasville, Ohio, the Valley High School Art 2 and Studio Art classes once again brought their artistic skills into their community.

If you drive through downtown Lucasville you might notice holiday themed artwork on the windows of local businesses. The Christmas-themed window paintings have been a growing trend in the city.

Valley High School art teacher Kelly Montgomery says they started the project last year and since then, they have received more requests from other businesses.

Starting a week before Thanksgiving this year, the students laid out their plan and quickly got to work. The project took around three weeks to complete and the end product was well worth the wait.



The window artwork can be seen on several businesses downtown. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This year with all the conditions surrounding the pandemic it was all just really important to me to bring that holiday cheer when we’re all under so much stress. Kelly Montgomery, Valley High School art teacher

Along with donations from local businesses, one local non-profit also stepped in to help. The Growing Lucasville Opportunities (GLO) group, primarily made up of small business owners, came up with the project and even provided the supplies to make it a reality.

GLO Vice President Matt Keeney says events like this are a prime example of their work to build up the community.

It’s just small-town pride for… a year like this. It’s really neat to see them come together and add some holiday cheer to the community. Matt Keeney, GLO Vice President

The students say they love the reaction they’ve received. Senior Addison Copley says seeing their end product makes her feel “kind of special.” Sophomore Abby Webb says she’s also had interactions with people commenting on their work.

Keeney says their main goal with this project is to bring a little holiday cheer to people of all ages during these tough times.

For more information on GLO, click here.

