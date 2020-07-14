Pastor loses pounds after making promise to late wife

CANNONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A local pastor in Cannonsburg managed to achieve a tremendous goal after promising his late wife he would lead a more healthful life.

“It was nobody’s fault but mine and I don’t ever want to get back there again,” said Dicky Tiller, a jack-of-all-trades man who is a pastor, sports broadcaster and sales consultant.

Tiller is a man whose positive outlook on life is infectious, despite all he’s been through.

“You know my wife and I, happily married, she went home to be with the Lord a couple years ago through a bout with cancer and I just decided I needed to be healthier and live healthier and make better choices,” Tiller said.

This change in outlook occurred after Tiller had a realization.

“I just woke up one day and weighed 700 pounds.” Dicky Tiller, Pastor, Sports Broadcaster, Sales Consultant

For a man who grew up playing sports, and who now works as a sports broadcaster, it was devastating to not be a part of that world anymore.

So he tried, time and again, to keep his promise to his wife to be healthier.

“I tried everything as far as diet products from Amway to Zeeshan, you know, and just nothing ever worked for me.” Dicky Tiller, Pastor, Sports Broadcaster, Sales Consultant

Then, a breakthrough: a weight loss surgery that could help.

But, it didn’t go as planned.

“They did the surgery, and in the surgery, they found out my stomach was too thick for them to get through to do that … It was pretty devastating to me. I gained all my weight back after that.” Dicky Tiller, Pastor, Sports Broadcaster, Sales Consultant

Still, Dicky wouldn’t give up. It just isn’t his nature. He got a second opinion at a different hospital.

“They asked to go ahead and try again because this was probably my last chance of having it done, and they said the only way they could do it was to open me up,” Tiller said.

Dicky woke up with 72 staples in his stomach. However, for the risk, came reward. The pounds began to fall off.

Dicky Tiller credits his weightloss success with his strong faith, and his love of sports.

As far as progress:

“Well the last time I checked, I’d lost, total, 351 pounds,” Tiller said.

He hopes to keep losing weight, so he can get back to what he loves: being by the ball field, cheering the players on, and remembering his love of the game.

Dicky’s weight loss journey happened across five years, with several life threatening complications along the way. But, that hasn’t stopped him from getting his life back in small ways everyday.

Dicky Tiller encourages anyone that faces something that seems impossible to just have faith, and never give up.

