Pizza Pizza Paws! Fundraising campaign gets ‘paw-some’ community support

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — At the beginning of April, a campaign began to help raise funds for the paws that patrol our region.

Now, that campaign has come to a close with an exciting announcement—one which applauds the community for their contributions.

Coming up tonight on @WOWK13News: we've got a 'pup' date for you on a fundraiser helping out the paws that patrol our area 😉🐕‍🦺 full story at 6! pic.twitter.com/AbXMQgESsZ — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) May 25, 2021

“We had 55 Little Caesers locations throughout West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio that participated in this campaign this year. We almost had every single Little Caesers in the state of West Virginia,” says Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for VDM Management Group.

The campaign is called ‘Pizza Pizza Paws,’ and it has a ‘paw-some’ goal: to help the K-9 divisions in police departments across the region.

“A lot of these departments, they don’t receive funding from the state or federal, they get an allocation out of their police fund so they barely have enough money to get basic supplies,” Donahue-Moore says.

This campaign is in its second year after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19.

This year, after consulting with local police departments, the ‘Pizza Pizza Paws’ fundraiser focused on a $20,000 dollar goal throughout the month of April to get those K-9’s outfitted with some new gear—DOGTRA GPS tracking collars.

“I’m telling you the community support was absolutely amazing! They really rallied behind the program. Our goal was $20,000 dollars, we ended up making $30,000 dollars for this campaign,” Donahue-Moore says.

That community support reaped big rewards: initially the goal was to get 70 of those GPS collars with the money. However, with the extra funds…

“We were able to buy 100 GPS trackers for the police departments in this area…70 different police departments across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio,” says Donahue-Moore.

So now, all 100 of the collars are going to help the the K-9’s—and their handlers—do their jobs better.

“These collars are gonna be real handy whenever it comes to tracking somebody, or even if somebody gets lost; if somebody has like dementia or something like that; or even if little kids get lost,” says Nate Rodgers, K-9 handler with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

I’d like to introduce the world to Nero, a K9 with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Can confirm: he’s a very good boy 😍🐶👮 pic.twitter.com/Dl3fGKGHT3 — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) May 25, 2021

It’s an investment, Rodger says, that will go right back into the communities these pups patrol.

“It’s gonna make us better at our jobs and we’ll be able to—in turn—use that to help the public.”

Organizers of the campaign say they plan to continue to make this an annual fundraiser to target what the various police departments across our region need.

