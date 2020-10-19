Plans continue for Huntington’s milestone anniversary

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Jewel City has a big milestone coming up next year, and it’s one the city has spent years planning for.

“It’ll be a year-long celebration!” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Coming up in 2021, Huntington looks ahead to a rather momentous occasion.

“Next year, 2021, will the 150th anniversary of the city.” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Of course, with the pandemic, there has been some hold-up in determining just what they can—and cannot—do.

“Due to the pandemic it looks a little bit different than what we had anticipated as we started planning at the very end of 2019.” Kaylin Staten, event coordinator, City of Huntington 150th Anniversary

“Our goal is to have some sort of an event every month. February and October, we hope to have a major event in those months.” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

“February 27th, 2021 is the official 150th birthday of Huntington. And, we plan to do something that’s kind of big in scale, but we’re still trying to iron out those details.” Kaylin Staten, event coordinator, City of Huntington 150th Anniversary

Organizers don’t want to give too much away at this stage, but there were some details they could leak.

“We do plan to have some type of concert, so whatever that looks like whether it is virtual or you know we have a limited seating capacity.” Kaylin Staten, event coordinator, City of Huntington 150th Anniversary

It’s important to the city, especially since the pandemic, to have something to look forward to.

“Of course, this depends on how COVID plays out over the winter, but we all definitely agree that we’re ready for a celebration.” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

The city has come up with a unique way to fundraise as well. In a partnership with local historic business Blenko Glass, glass pieces with commemorative designs are being sold to help pay for the events.

“Blenko has been in the community for 100 years, so we’re always looking for opportunities to be partners with anybody in our community, particularly when we’re celebrating landmarks and particularly if it’s a fundraiser for a good cause. Our traditional water bottle, which we’ve made non-stop since 1938, is emblazoned with a logo that celebrates 150 years of Huntington, and this little fellow is a sun-catcher.” Dean Six, vice president and general manager of Blenko Glass

Giving folks something to look forward to, and to celebrate come next year.

While the celebration may not begin until next year, organizers are asking anyone who wants to be a part of it right now to donate a story for their time capsule, which they will launch as a part of the festivities in 2021.

To find out more about the events, the commemorative glass pieces, and how to donate a story to the time capsule, click here.

