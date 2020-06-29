Portsmouth’s police chief makes history

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – It’s a historic day in Portsmouth, as the city’s first female police chief is sworn in.
Captain Debra Brewer was sworn in this morning, June 29, 2020, as Portsmouth’s newest police chief during a promotional and hiring ceremony. She has been with the Portsmouth Police Department for more than 27 years, beginning in January 1993.
Capt. Brewer is a graduate of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association as a Certified Law Enforcement Executive. She says she always dreamed of becoming chief.
We’ll have more on this historic moment coming up on 13 News this evening.
