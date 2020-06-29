Portsmouth’s police chief makes history

Captain Debra Brewer holds a young relative during a ceremony where she was sworn is as Portsmouth’s first female police chief. June 29, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – It’s a historic day in Portsmouth, as the city’s first female police chief is sworn in.

Captain Debra Brewer was sworn in this morning, June 29, 2020, as Portsmouth’s newest police chief during a promotional and hiring ceremony. She has been with the Portsmouth Police Department for more than 27 years, beginning in January 1993.

It’s an historic day in Portsmouth as they swear in the first female Police Chief. Chief Debra Brewer has been with the Portsmouth Police Department for more than 27 years. She says she always dreamed of becoming Chief. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/DgkJ63JQDf — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) June 29, 2020

Capt. Brewer is a graduate of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association as a Certified Law Enforcement Executive. She says she always dreamed of becoming chief.

