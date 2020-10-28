Pumpkin walk helps send positive message to elementary school students

COTTAGEVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Students at Cottageville Elementary School are already in the Halloween spirit thanks to an enormous display of carved pumpkins inside their school.

The project was part of Red Ribbon Week and the Red Ribbon Campaign which is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the United States.

To help mark the occasion they asked volunteers in the community to carve pumpkins, hoping to drive home the “we have better things to do than drugs” theme.

“We got them from local businesses, we got them from Ripley High School and Point Pleasant High School,” said Diane Foreman, a counselor at the school who came up with the idea. “Kids did them as a community service project.”

Students have also been dressing up to match certain themes during Red Ribbon Week.

School leaders said they are impressed with the creativity of the community.

