Putnam County Fair gives back to the community

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Today, marked the third day of the Putnam County Fair, proudly sponsored by 13 News.

Many fair attendees feel the fair helps attract so much attention to the small community of Putnam County.

It brings a lot of people into our little town this week. It’s exciting because it’s a lot of people that come through this fair every year. A lot of friends get to see each other. We haven’t gotten to do it. We missed it last year, so this is a big one for us. Andrew Parsons, Vice President of Putnam County Fair

“It gives people something to do. We only have this one time a year, so I think it brings a lot of joy, especially to the people in the town,” said Dustin Tolley, Putnam County Resident.

The fair was cancelled the past two years leaving some fair enthusiasts very excited to get back to participating in what they love.

I feel proud. I feel free, is what I feel. I feel free. The fair has just been like my second home, so I’m happy to be back. Dustin Tolley, Putnam County Resident

The fair not only brings people to the small town, but also uses the fair revenue to give back to Putnam County.

“We turn around and put it right back in, so everything that comes into this fair, we turn around and put back. This year was big, we built our first new building in about twenty years, so we have a new goat barn this year,” said Andrew Parsons, Vice President of Putnam County Fair.

People from all over the tri-state came to enjoy the Putnam County Fair, to eat some good food, play some games, and even win some prizes and, of course, some fair goers just came to participate in some good, old-fashioned fair fun.

It’s exciting, we’re a big fair family, and that’s a true statement. Andrew Parsons, Vice President of Putnam County Fair

“After last year and everything that has happened, we all got together with family and came out here,” said Holly Moore, Fair Attendee.

“So much fun,” said Ricky Blevins, Fair Attendee.

The Putnam County Fair will continue to be held every day until July 17th.

