QUACK QUACK IT’S BACK: Charleston’s Great Rubber Duck Race

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Quack quack…it’s back! The Great Rubber Duck Race sponsored by West Virginia American Water and the United Way of Central West Virginia is returning to Charleston!

“The city of Charleston is thrilled! And I want to be the person who buys the first duck,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

The last rubber duck race in Charleston was 16 years ago. But after the Covid-19 pandemic took the Mountain State by storm, leaders couldn’t think of a better way to bring the community back together.

The last rubber duck race in Charleston was 16 years ago.

“It is just exciting to partnering with them, especially on this event bringing it back to the city and bring things back to normal in the city,” said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water President.

The first Great Rubber Duck Race was held in Charleston in 1988. Over 5,000 rubber ducks will be dropped off the south side bridge into the Kanawha River where one lucky duck will race to the magic island to win the grand cash prize.

On hand for today’s kick-off, our Rob Macko and Merrily McAuliffe as a part of 13 News sponsorship of the race.

“These are the events it’s fun to put on and really great to be a part of…but it really helps our community,” said Merrily McAuliffe.

Mark your calendar!



But the biggest prize of all goes towards the United Way of Central West Virginia for all that they do.

But the biggest prize of all goes towards the United Way of Central West Virginia for all that they do.

“It goes into our community impact fund and that’s what we use to fund currently in 2021 about 31 different programs amongst our five counties of non-profit agencies,” said Margaret O’Neal, the president of the United Way of Central West Virginia.

Leaders say this is a fun event anyone can get involved in and help your community at the same time.