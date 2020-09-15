Red Cross in need of disaster response volunteers amid wildfires and hurricanes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The American Red Cross is in desperate need of disaster relief volunteers right now as disaster strikes the west coast and gulf coast in the middle of the pandemic.

Raging wildfires and multiple hurricanes are causing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

American Red Cross Regional CEO, Erica Mani said, “the Red Cross is in desperate need of volunteers right now because we are facing an unprecedented season for disaster response and of course the overlay of COVID.”

The pandemic has made recruiting trained volunteers all the more difficult.

“They have uncertainty around COVID and we certainly have all the process and procedure in place at the Red Cross to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep our volunteers as well as those we’re helping as safe as possible,” said Mani.

The pandemic has also impacted the way the Red Cross works with victims, utilizing hotels as shelter-in-place locations, conducting temperature checks and providing PPE.

Volunteers are needed on every front, whether that be across the country or in our own backyard.

“Despite the uncertainties out there, they feel empowered by going and helping others who are facing such dire circumstances,” said Mani.

A Be A Hero Online Training Opportunity is being held Saturday, September 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register for this training opportunity at http://bit.ly/BeAHeroTraining, or find other ways you can help by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.