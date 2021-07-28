Remnants of old Kyova Mall donated for a good cause

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The new owners of Camp Landing are ready to get work on their new entertainment district.

“It’s finally coming to fruition and a lot of hard work got us to this point,” said TJ Morrison with Camp Landing. “We need things for our families to do. We need a way to bring people to Boyd County and our community, and this checks all those boxes.”

The first step of many in the process is to clear out the space, and they found a way to do it that benefits the community.



“Rather than go to the landfill, which is what would happen if it was to remain here, it’s going towards an extremely good cause,” said J.B. Miller, manager of Habitat for the Tri-State Restore.

All the furniture and items in the mall will be donated to Habitat of the Tri-State. They will then resell the items locally for affordable prices.

“That money goes to local habitat houses,” said Miller. “Habitat covers the tri-state from Scioto County all the Gallia County, so this money is all staying local.”

Some local teens even came out to support the cause and are lending a hand in the moving process.

“They are always trying to give back to their community,” said Morrison. “To see them come out here at a short notice is awesome.”

This is just the beginning of the revamp and those involved said they expect it to take a few days to clear out the space.

The movie theatre is expected to open by August 6th and Malibu Jacks hopes to open by the holidays.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!