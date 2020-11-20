Rising star: Ashland teen receives international music award

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – 18-year-old Zoë Leunissen of Ashland has only been in the music business for two years, but her star appears to be on the rise.

Zoë recently won “Best Music Video” at the 2020 Red Carpet Awards in Holland for her first single “A Thing Called Life.” Zoë says receiving this award was a “step forward” in her music career.

It’s definitely different than what most kids my age are doing. Zoë Leunissen, singer and songwriter

The music video was shot at the Boyd County High School and featured students from Russell, Greenup County, and Boyd County high schools as well as other members of the community. The main theme of the video was anti-bullying.

Zoë says she’s received quite a bit of support from her local community, especially through social media.

Basically a lot of my stuff is on Facebook, so that’s where I get the comments and ‘congratulations’, that kind of stuff. Zoë Leunissen, singer and songwriter



Zoë and her mother Colleen Short sharing her EP, “Road Less Traveled.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Zoë’s mother Colleen Short says she’s amazed at her daughter’s early success and the message she’s brought with it.

Along with winning “Best Music Video”, she was also nominated for several other awards. Due to the pandemic, Zoë says she was not able to attend the awards show in-person. Instead, she and her mother attended virtually.

Zoë recently ended her “RiseUp” tour of the west coast with her record label White Lion Audio and is looking forward to the next step in her music career.

Watch the music video here. For more information on Zoë and her music career, click here.

