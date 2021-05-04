Roane County Animal Shelter receives grant

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — Animal lovers in Roane County are celebrating this week.

The Roane County Animal Shelter received a financial boost that could help save lives. The shelter announced Tuesday a $10,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals.

The $10,000 will help replace the shelter’s current vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe with 248,000 miles. The truck is used for everything from bringing in strays to taking adoptable pets to get spayed or neutered. “Hopefully we’ll see what happens and get these babies a good ride to run around in and get them back and forth to the vet and a safe trip to the shelter,” said Tanya Hicks, Humane Officer.

The Roane County Humane Society also donated $5,000 toward the purchase. With additional donations and trading in the existing truck they are hoping to get a safe and reliable new or gently used vehicle.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Roane County Animal Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

Shelter leaders said it is an investment that will help them save more animals.

“This will allow us to transport animals safely to and from vet appointments as well as allow our humane officer to safely respond to calls from the county,” said Sandra Bush, Manager of Roane County Animal Shelter.

Roane County Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization that strives to save all animals in need and give them a second chance at life, serving Roane County. Since 2001, Roane County Animal Shelter has worked with countless rescues, fosters, and adopters to save over 5,000 animals.

