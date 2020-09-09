Savannah’s Closet in Ravenswood helps children in foster care

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) Children forced into the foster care system often leave home with just a few belongings and carrying what they do have in trash bags from place to place. But a non-profit organization in Jackson County, WV is working to change that by providing kids with new clothing.

“It is just amazing how these simple things can put a smile on a little face,” said Jessica Cummings, Vice President of the organization’s board of directors.

A new outfit that suits your personal style can make all the difference when it comes to confidence and self esteem. At Savannah’s Closet children in the foster care system or children with emergency needs can shop for free.

“A lot of these kids in the system find that they are further bullied and excluded from friend groups just based on apperance and clothing,” Cummings said. “So we got a group of people together and Savannah’s Closet was born three years ago.”

They typically serve around 150 children every year ranging in age from birth to 18.

The pandemic has pushed the need even higher with up to 7 children a day coming in to get assistance.

“We are seeing a lot more large sibling groups, more children whose parents have been laid off, people in desperate need of school clothing and more children that have come into the system,” Cummings said. “We’ve just been needed now more than ever.”

They also provide books, backpacks and toiletries. It is a seemingly small gesture that can make a huge difference in the life of a child.

“They’re resilient, creative, amazing human beings,” she said. “Seeing the joy on their faces when they leave out of here with a suitcase full of new clothes, and the pride they have in that, and how excited they are to return to life and school it is everything.”

Savannah’s Closet needs help from the community to meet the growing demand for assistance. Right now what they need most are new clothing and shoes, new toiletries and monetary donations.

To find out more about how to make a donation visit their Facebook page here.