Soldiers reunited with their families after year-long deployment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nearly 200 soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard’s 150th Cavalry regiment are back home with their families.

“It’s been a long year, it’s hard, but the good thing is we had constant contact with her the whole time so being able to communicate that’s key,” James Elmore, the father of one of the soldiers, said.

Family members gathered at Laidley Field for their loved ones to get off buses for their long-awaited reunions.

The soldiers were deployed for a year as part of Operation Spartan Shield, which is the U.S. effort to maintain peace in the middle east.

According to Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, “they were a part of operation spartan shield which is the united states effort way of maintaining peace in the middle east, a lot of work across multiple countries in the middle east primarily based out of Kuwait.”

“It was rough, very long time, felt like it was never going to end, but end result, we made it back, that’s all that matters,” Staff Sgt. Julius Lash said.

150 more soldiers are expected to be home within the next few weeks and there will be another homecoming celebration for those troops.

