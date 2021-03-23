Students learn a trade while helping the community

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Students at Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar are learning a trade and helping their community at the same time by building items like flower beds and benches. People in the Kanawha Valley have likely seen their work and didn’t even realize it.

“I used to play with Legos all the time and I was like I could do that, but real things. I’ve always just thought it was cool,” said Sabryna Strickland, a student at Ben Franklin Career Center. She helped create kiosks for Kanawha State Forest. It is just one of many community projects the class has tackled.

“They learn how to use tools. Especially in the trades you have to know how to use tools safely. They also know how to communicate, work as a team,” said instructor Louis Mynes.

Most recently the class built flower boxes for the city of Nitro.

“It helps you become better with people and getting along with people. It helps you prepare for real life,” said student Matthew Good.

They go beyond sawing and taking measurements and do things like send emails to clients, estimate project costs and coordinate delivery.

“That is what is necessary now in the trades is you’ve got to be able to go out and communicate with your vendors, your customers you know with other people,” Mynes explained.

And by building things that help the community student say they hope they are having an impact that reaches far beyond the classroom.

“It makes you feel good about yourself that you are helping people out,” Good said.

