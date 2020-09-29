Students of the Week Program aims to spotlight E-Learning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Leaders at a Kanawha County middle school are thinking outside of the box to help keep students motivated as they learn from home. This week West Side Middle School launched its “E-Learning Students of the Week” program.

“With them not being here at school we wanted a way to recognize them and get their name out in the community,” said teacher Steven Lewis. “So we took these signs and planted them in their lawns at home so they could get recognized for the work they have been doing.”

Learning from home has brought it’s share of challenges, not just for students but also for their parents.

The teachers leading the “Student of the Week” program say it is a way to celebrate those who have embraced the unique challenges of this school year.

“It felt great to make them smile with COVID going on. It was nice. It was touching,” he said.

Some other Kanawha County Schools have already reached out to West Side Middle School after seeing the project on social media. They are hoping to do something similar in their communities.

