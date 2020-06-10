Teacher goes extra mile for special needs kids

AUBURN, CA (CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic changed how educators operate — students are now learning via virtual classrooms.

That means teachers are having to get creative — like one California physical education teacher who transformed his garage into a gym.

Jared Sellers’ classroom sure has changed since the coronavirus moved everyone inside their own homes.

The Auburn Unified School District special education teacher is using a forgotten part of the house to teach his students.

“I looked at my garage and it was a bit of a mess,” Sellers said. “And, knew that I could transform it into a space where I could teach students. It was a process and it took a village to put it together.”

It also took money.

Sellers says it cost him around $1,500 of his own hard-earned money making his garage into a home gym for virtual classes. Buying equipment, flooring and adding a new drain so the garage wouldn’t flood if it rained.

All to make online lessons for his students like Paloma and Vanessa Clark feel as in-person as possible.

“I do get chocked up to see the look on their face because that they saw him because they felt so disconnected,” Paloma and Vanessa’s mother Renee Clark said. “And they didn’t fully hard to explain to them exactly what was going on and why weren’t able to go to school.”

This exercise angel’s classes are meant to help with his students with motor learning skills. But these classes through a laptop mean much more than that.

“It is very nice to have not just access to Jared and all of his knowledge,” Clark said. “But, to be able to physically see and for the kids to be able to stay connected to the people in their lives.”

It may take money, sweat and occasionally help from his own kids.

But there’s definitely been majors gains during this time of pain.

“There’s no two ways about it,” Sellers said. “I have a great job. It’s a very meaningful way to spend my time and to see the improvements with the kids is second to none. So I’m definitely willing to go out of my way to what, improve a little garage space and learn some new technology if it can make a difference in the kids’ lives.”

