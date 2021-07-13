‘Treeman’ takes on the Putnam County Fair

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It’s something you don’t see every day; a man transforming into a tree.

This 70-year-old stilt walker is known as Oakley the Treeman and he’s been a part of nature for 25 years.

“Walking around and being Oakley the Treeman people are awestruck just by me,” said Oakley the Treeman. “People come up and wonder what is this big crowd standing around this tree for? Then it’s like a magic trick, an illusion that gets revealed to each person individually.”

Oakley has four different costumes, one for each season. When he’s fully suited and tree’d up he stands at 11 and a half feet tall.

He said his goal to connect people with nature

“If they take care of nature, then nature will take care of them,” said the Treeman.

Rain or shine the weather won’t stop Oakley from spreading joy and sharing his roots at the Putnam County Fair.

“We dry our branches off and we come out when the sun shines,” said the Treeman. “I have my own internal cooling system and that helps quite a bit. I’ve become a shade-loving plant at the Putnam County Fair.”

You can meet Oakley the Treeman at the Putnam County Fair all week long.

