Turning tragedy into a positive way to change lives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, a nonprofit organization set up camp in front of a Kroger grocery store in Charleston, doing free adoptions for puppies and kittens.

But the story doesn’t stop there.

Kristen Kinder is the founder of Pick of the Litter, and she has a special reason for creating this nonprofit.

“It was mine and my sister’s dream to open a nonprofit animal rescue,” Kinder said. “And she passed away last October, so I opened it in her memory. Because I know that she would want me to do what we were supposed to do. And I know she’s with us.”

Pick of the Litter had several successful adoptions today!

“The chance to come down here today and then find two from the same litter it’s like the perfect script,” said Scott King, who ended up adopting two kittens.

King said he saw the open adoptions advertised online and rushed down.

“I’ve been looking for an animal for a while,” he said. “I live alone. And climbing the wall is worse than a cat … so that’s part of it. Having something else in the house with me should be a distraction and company for me.”

A positive distraction … in a time of so much uncertainty.

“It makes it all worthwhile,” Kinder said. “It’s a weight off your shoulders when you get that ‘yes’ to an adoption like you know you did your job for the day.”

