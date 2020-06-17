NEW JERSEY (CBS) – WATCH: Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May, New Jersey and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center worked together on June 12 to free an approximately 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle that was tangled in a line.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Preparations underway for Juneteenth celebration and unity walk
- South Charleston Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
- Greenbrier County woman pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charges
- Earnhardt Jr. headlines NASCAR’s 2021 Hall of Fame class
- U.S. Coast Guard rescues loggerhead turtle
- Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
- Elkview couple wanted for child concealment
- FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids
- Beckley man faces federal time for drug and firearms charges
- Census reporting improves in West Virginia