U.S. Coast Guard rescues loggerhead turtle

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – WATCH: Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May, New Jersey and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center worked together on June 12 to free an approximately 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle that was tangled in a line.

