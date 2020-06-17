Good News with 13

U.S. Coast Guard rescues loggerhead turtle

Good News with 13
Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – WATCH: Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May, New Jersey and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center worked together on June 12 to free an approximately 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle that was tangled in a line.

