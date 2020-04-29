UPDATE: Residents step-up, buy local after Capitol Market opens outdoor farmer’s market

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two weeks ago we told you about one of the first local businesses opening up during the pandemic. Capitol Market’s outdoor market was flourishing with customers Tuesday afternoon.

“I just love the farmer’s market I always have,” Rhonda Archibald, a Capitol Market Customer.

Many people feel the same way as Rhonda, they love Capitol Market’s outdoor market and are excited to have a local business open. Executive Director Nichole Greene-Jenkins, tells 13 News despite the uncertain times there has been a surprising boom in business.

Business is bloomin’🌸🌺🌼🌻🌿🍃at @CapitolMarketWV ! we are following up with their outdoor market opening to find out how things are going. That story tonight on air and online! pic.twitter.com/PC6JknEzeJ — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) April 28, 2020

“We did have one vendor during that first weekend of opening that they were here officially say it was actually one of their best openings ever,” says Greene-Jenkins.

It seems the community has recognized the call to action to buy local and responded in numbers.

“Even though the conditions are a little unfortunate this time of year with the virus going around the market has actually been thriving and we have had increased business with the weather turning nice,” says Kelly Irvine with Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse.

Irvine says the boost in business was unexpected, but she thinks residents are now realizing the importance of knowing where their food comes from, “customers are really loving the fact that our tomato products are our lettuce are locally grown and we can tell them exactly where it comes from, how it grows that way they know what food is going on their tables and going into their bodies.”

Greene-Jenkins adds, “think many folks are turning back to this old way of knowing who grew your food, having that relationship with your farmer who touched that plant in Putnam county or wherever it came from in West Virginia … I think that might be a positive thing to come out of this.”

