Vroom, vroom, vroom! Putnam County Fair is at the finish line!

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Today, is the last day of the Putnam County Fair, proudly sponsored by 13 News. This week has been so much fun and is ending with the biggest event of the week.

Fairgoers say the mud runs are the feature event of the Putnam County Fair.

“It’s the one we look forward to every time we come. It’s one of the biggest events that I’m familiar with,” said Lisa Henry, Putnam County Resident.

“Today is the mud runs and the speed pit… bragging rights pretty much. You know you get your big trucks or your buggies and you go through a big pit. First off, see who can make it through, who can do it fastest, fun stuff like that,” said Cody Robinson, Putnam County Resident.

Volunteers enter the mud run contest with their own monster trucks to compete and win.

“It’s volunteer. You sign up, usually, there’s a fee. You enter your vehicle and then you run through, and it’s a competition. It’s usually your local boys and girls that bring their vehicles,” said Robinson.

It is a fun and special way for young boys and girls to get involved with the fair, show off their big trucks, and of course, win some grand prizes.

“First place is usually a cash prize, maybe a sponsorship and then lower down the line you might get something smaller,” said Robinson.

Although, what makes the mud run so special to some is how it is a family tradition and part of their West Virginian heritage.

“I’ve been coming to this fair since I was about five or six years old. It’s a tradition. My family’s running the fair. My Uncle actually took first place a few years ago. We’ve run rail buggies, trucks, everything you can think of through this fair,” said Robinson.

Vroom, vroom, vroom… the Putnam County Fair is coming to the finish line.

