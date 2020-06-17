Walk a mile in his shoes: St. Albans man completes health journey with help of friends

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – If you live in St. Albans, chances are you know “Good Buddy” Jimmy Ferrell. His smile is infectious. He greets everyone with that smile and a simple, “Hi my buddy.” The moment you meet him, you have a friend for life.

“Jimmy is kind of like a celebrity,” Jimmy’s cousin, Charlie Ferrell said. “Everyone knows Jimmy and everyone loves Jimmy.”

Jimmy has been on a weight loss journey for the last few months, losing more than 50 pounds But lately, many of his outings had to be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. So he started walking and it wasn’t long until his friends, or his “Good Buddies” as he calls them, began to join too.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, about a dozen people meet behind St. Albans High School and walk a mile with Jimmy. It is not always easy, but they always finish. Jimmy says his goal is to hit 1.5 miles in the next few weeks.

“Jimmy is very social he knows almost everyone in town, and it’s really important for him to get out and see his friends and the rest of the community again,” said Angie Breeden with the St. Albans On Purpose Project.

The On Purpose Project is a grant-funded project for the city to include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in projects for positive community change.

Jimmy and his friends meet every Tuesday and Thursday behind the St. Albans High School at 7 p.m.

If you’re interested in walking with Jimmy. you can learn more about the walks on the group’s Facebook page.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories