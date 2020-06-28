SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – A dolphin said “hello” to two curious dogs near the Isle of Hope Marina on Saturday morning.
Magen Peigelbeck says the dolphin swam with their boat the whole morning, interacting with her two pups, Stanley and Miles.
“It makes me grin and my heart get big,” Peigelbeck said. “Everyone can get along. We can learn lessons from animals.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Boy, 3, dies after being found floating in backyard pool
- WATCH: Dolphin says hello to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina
- Confirmed virus cases hit 10 million as death toll nears 500,000
- Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs
- Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Offensive Line
- Petition started to replace Christopher Columbus statue in Cleveland’s Little Italy with Chef Boyardee
- Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield enters senior season motivated by his father’s recovery
- 1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky
- “Dock Dogs” annual event continues in light of the pandemic
- Ashland’s peaceful protest sparks conversation for change