Woman creates ‘Blessings Box’ in front yard to help those in need

CHESTERFIELD, VA (CNN) – It’s an act of kindness … And creativity.

A Virginia woman saw people going hungry due to the economic downturn. So, she decided to do something about it … in her own front yard

If you look in the front yard of this house on Dorius Drive in North Chesterfield, you’ll see what you may consider just another box.

But, when you open it, you’ll find this box was God sent.

“We want to give as many blessings as we can,” Lois Withers said.

It’s called the Blessings Box.

“We’ve got some meatballs and spaghetti for the kids,” Withers said.

It’s an outdoor food pantry — to help put food on the table for families during this pandemic.

“It’s just like between paychecks or if you don’t qualify for food stamps and you’re getting your food from the food pantry, we can bless you with some meals to get you through until then,” Withers said.

Withers is the lady behind the effort.

She says the Blessings Box started off just for their neighborhood.

Chesterfield Police helped to put it all together.

Now it serves families across the county.

The motto of the Blessings Box is to take what you need and give what you can. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“it really does my heart really good, and a lot of people are finding out about it now, and they’re coming by and they’re just randomly dropping stuff off,” Withers said.

… and donors, leaving notes when they drop by.

“Enjoy the food,” Withers said. “Bringing more next week. Great job, Blessings Box.”

Withers says, if you’re in need, you can just drop by, grab what you need, and keep going.

But she does ask for one thing.

“They’re going to be back in a position one day when they’re not going to need it, and I’m going to want them to pay it forward,” she said. “My husband and I have always tried to pay our blessing forward.”

