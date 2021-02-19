Woman offers free meals to crews helping with storm aftermath

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – A morning prayer led one woman to feed people and to help local storm victims. It is a kind gesture that has inspired others as well.

Pamela Matusic spent this Thursday night helping families at the shelter at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, WV. She owns Valley Cakes and Cafe next door.

“So we decided to do cupcakes with the kids. I brought DVDs and movies for them. We brought board games and card games for the adults,” Matusic said.

But in her heart she felt that she had to do more. So she said a prayer.

“I was like ‘what should I do today Lord’ and he said feed them. And a few minutes later it showed where the linemen are sleeping in trailers and in their trucks and they’ve left their family and I thought ‘I’m going to feed them today’,” Matusic said.

She decided to offer soup and sandwiches to linemen and emergency workers. She also provided meals to people at the warming shelter. It was a gift that many there were thankful to receive.

“It just makes me feel like there’s still good people out there,” said MaryAnne Wyrick, who is staying at the warming center. “That someone would really take the time out of their own busy life to take care of others that are in need.”