Woman overcomes addiction, lands full-time job and dedicates time to helping others

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Courtney Saunders battled addiction for years.

“I started using drugs when I was 17 and well I came up here on a road trip and I ended up getting arrested,” she said.

At the time she was addicted to methamphetamemes and heroin.

“I spent nine months in jail and I went to Recovery Point,” Saunders said.

Courtney Saunders celebrated 3 years of sobriety in January 2021.

She found a treatment program and eventually started working at the Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County, an agency that is all about second chances.

“She started out just going through a big file room with old records and shredding papers,” said her boss Nancy Daugherty, Executive Director of the organization. “Little by little we found out that she had some skills and that she was definitely smart and a quick learner.”

When Saunders started there in July 2019 it was supposed to be temporary.

“We look to try to make a positive influence in their life,” Daugherty said.

Just this month Saunders was hired on to a full time position as an office assistant. She’s now celebrating three years of sobriety, having her own car, her own apartment and sharing her experiences with others on their own journey to a better life.

“Recovery is possible. You can overcome anything. You’re worth it. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it. You know you don’t have to get high every day,” Saunders said, adding that she hopes that by being open and honest about her story she can help others. In her spare time she’s been working on earning a business management degree.