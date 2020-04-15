97-year-old Brazilian great-grandmom recovers from COVID-19

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL (CNN) – A 97-year-old great-grandmother has overcome the coronavirus in Brazil.

When Brazilian Gina Dal Colleto was hospitalized on April 1 with coronavirus symptoms, few could have thought she would survive the deadly virus.

On Sunday, however, Dal Colleto was greeted by cheering and applause from doctors and nurses as she was pushed in a wheelchair out of Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hospital.

Dal Colleto is the oldest known survivor of COVID-19 in Brazil, the Latin American country worst-hit by the outbreak. Her unexpected recovery is now a ray of hope.

While she was hospitalized, Dal Colleto was put on oxygen and admitted to intensive care. She is the last survivor of a family of 11 siblings and lived alone in the coastal city of Santos.

Brazil has confirmed more than 23,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 1,000 deaths.

