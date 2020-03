Colorado woman trains dog to bring groceries in for her neighbor

COLORADO (CNN) – During these trying times, communities are coming together to help out.

In one Colorado neighborhood, a pup is doing his part and bringing groceries to a neighbor in need.

Sundance has it down to a T. He runs from Karen’s house, down a little path all the way over to Renee.

Renee Hellman has Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other medical conditions that make her a prime target for the virus. So, her neighbor, Karen Evelth, came up with a solution.

“Karen’s a great neighbor, she watches out for me,” Hellman says.

Evelth trained her dog Sundance, also known as Sunny, to fetch Renee’s grocery list every day.

Then every night, he brings the groceries over to her.

“He’s a hero for sure,” Evelth says.

It started with a test try, but it quickly became clear Sunny wanted to help.

“He just did it, it was, all of a sudden, and he was here, and that’s my job, and I’m gonna do it – so it was wonderful,” Hellman says.

“She could not believe it, she always runs to the window to see that ‘oh my God I can’t believe he did it again, and again, and again,'” Evelth says.

Of course, there’s something in it for him, too.

“He does get his treats, he’s motivated by those for sure. But he’s really special to me, and I’d be lost without him because he helps me so much, so I wanted him to help other people,” Evelth says. “That’s exactly what he did. Pretty proud.”

Evelth says her dog has been doing this for a few weeks now and they’ll keep it going as long as they have to.

It’s no surprise Sunny brings a little brightness to the world.

“We have to have something fun in our lives, and this is definitely fun,” Hellman says.

Evelth and Hellman both say this goes to show that it’s not only humans who can help during this time of need – maybe your pets can, too.

