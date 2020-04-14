Construction company helps mom hold surprise party for 7-year-old

CHICAGO (CNN) – One 7-year-old in Chicago likes to pass the time stuck at home watching a new high-rise go up outside his window.

Since he couldn’t have a party on his birthday … his mother arranged for a special message from the workers he admires.

Life in a pandemic can be quiet even along a normally bustling Michigan Avenue.

But imagine with me that life being young and it being your seventh birthday.

That’s the case for 7-year-old sawyer way up there with his mom Sarah, his dad, Justin in their apartment.

“Sawyer’s not being fairly cooperative,” Sarah Morgenthaler says.

Nonetheless we came out because we heard about his fascination by what’s happening next door.

You see, a new high rise is going up.

And this Lego lover is keeping a watchful eye on the construction crews and their equipment.

He gets his binoculars out,” she says. “He keeps an eye on what everybody’s doing. He hollers ‘hey mom, come look at this, they’re doing blah blah blah.’ he knows the names of the equipment and stuff that i have no idea what he’s talking about.”

And that’s where his birthday comes in.

“I’ve been seeing on social media, family and friends in the suburbs having kiddos with birthdays and parades going by and families in vehicles with signs saying hi,” she says.

So Sarah had an idea.

And she looked up the info for the company building that building next door.

The one her little boy loves so much.

“So I just shot them a little message over Instagram and they jumped right on it,” she says.

A surprise.

“We designed the banner, got McHugh on board,” Nancy Frej of Otherwise Incorporated says.

A 12-foot banner hanging right across the way.

Neighbors, construction workers and from a distance …

“He’s his own little guy,” grandfather Fred Morgenthaler says. “He’s quite the guy.”

Sawyer’s grandpa and nonni drove in from the suburbs just for this.

But they’re having to stay at ground level.

“It’s absolutely necessary,” grandmother Cindy Morgenthaler says. “Our son is a quadriplegic and has respiratory difficulties, and so they haven’t been out of the house for a month.”

In a new normal, it is good to see the good.

“What does it do for all of our hearts? It’s just a joyful simple thing and at the same time its so poignant because it magnifies the whole issue of what we’re all going through, what distancing feels like, and the lengths that all of us are going to find ways to overcome the difficulties, the fear, the concern and create a moment of joy,” Frej says.

It’s a moment that reassures all of us.

“We’ll get through it,” Cindy says. “We’ll come out the other side.”

With a new connection.

And for Sawyer …

“Thank you,” he says.

Gratitude.

“Thanks, everyone,” he says.

