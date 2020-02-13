Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs

KFC and Crocs are teaming up to create a new clog. February 13, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: CNN)

CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – It’s the partnership you never knew you needed — or maybe wanted … Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.

The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog.

This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print. The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look — and smell — like fried chicken.

The shoe will be sold for $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.

