CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – It’s the partnership you never knew you needed — or maybe wanted … Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.
The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog.
This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print. The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look — and smell — like fried chicken.
The shoe will be sold for $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Hidden History: Integration of schools in Fayette County
- MIT raises concerns about West Virginia cell phone voting app
- Cell Phone Voting, Health Care, & the Conclusion to the Presidential Impeachment Trial
- Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs
- Public health guidelines related to severe flooding
- Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies
- MIT study shows West Virginia voting app vunerable to hackers
- West Virginia State Police search for wanted sex offender
- Ohio roads closed due to high water
- WV medical centers raising awareness during Heart Health Month