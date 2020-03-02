Dog sworn in as honorary mayor

Good News
Posted: / Updated:

Georgetown, CO (CBS) – Parker The Snow Dog is now the honorary mayor of Georgetown, Colorado! A swearing-in ceremony was held for the bernese mountain dog last month.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events