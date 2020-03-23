Eiffel Tower tribute for healthcare workers

Good News
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (CBS) – WATCH: The Eiffel Tower in Paris is sparkling for 10 minutes every night at 8 p.m. to honor healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

The landmark is currently closed to the public.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events