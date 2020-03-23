Eiffel Tower tribute for healthcare workers

PARIS (CBS) – WATCH: The Eiffel Tower in Paris is sparkling for 10 minutes every night at 8 p.m. to honor healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.
The landmark is currently closed to the public.
