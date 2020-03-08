Giraffes enjoy warm weather

Good News
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKFIELD, IL (CBS) – RUNNING OF THE GIRAFFES: Giraffes at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois got to go outside for the first time this year.

Take a look at how they celebrated the warmer weather.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events