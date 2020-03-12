Good Samaritans help police recover future bride’s stolen wedding dress

DAVENPORT, IA (CNN) – A bride-to-be in Iowa can focus on planning her big day again after police found her stolen wedding dress.

Kylee Howell was reunited with her dream dress Tuesday.

“It’s karma. I hope something good for us comes along the way, but something good for came for her and that’s all that’s worth it.”

See something, say something.

That’s what this mother, daughter duo did after a bride-to-be had her car stolen.

But what was inside was priceless.

“I had seen her story on KWQC,” Natalie Bowen says. “We were actually at home cooking dinner and listening to it and when I had seen the license plate I remembered on the interview that it had said Linn County.”

Kylee Howell came to the Quad Cities area Saturday to pick up her wedding dress. She put the dress inside her car, parked it, and went to dinner with friends. When she returned, her car was gone.

So was the dress.

Just a few hours after sharing her story …

“I was like oh my god that’s her car, that’s her car,” Bowen says. “All I could think about was making sure that she found, you know, a that’s her car and that she got her dress back!”

The pair alerted police after they spotted Howell’s SUV in their West End neighborhood.

“I can’t even explain how I feel I just am so thankful for them,” Howell says.

They reached out to Howell on Facebook and made sure she knew immediately.

“I burst into tears because I was so grateful,” Howell says.

It seemed too good to be true.

“No matter what anybody told me I wasn’t going to believe it until I saw it with my own eyes,” Howell says.

But when she saw it …

“I kind of took a minute to breathe before I opened up the vehicle, just to kind of look around and I opened up the trunk and it just kind of fell out the back and I lost it,” she says. “I started crying.”

“As a woman, as a mom, I know what it takes to plan a wedding and the details that she had to go through and to pick that special dress and then have it gone,” Bowen says.

“I could only imagine how she must’ve felt, so knowing she got her dress back was really neat.”

The wedding planning for their happily ever after continues.

“West enders tend to get a bad rap, we are awesome people, we are tight people, and we look out for each other all the time,” Bowen says.

And she will forever be grateful for two people who restored a little faith in humanity.

Police say Howell’s car was empty when they found it and they have no suspects.

She and her fiance are set to exchange their “I do’s” in September.

