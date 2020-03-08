Habitat for Humanity celebrates ‘Women Build Day’

TUCSON, AZ (CNN) – Women helping women. That was the theme Saturday when hundreds of volunteers showed up in Tucson for Habitat for Humanity’s “Women Build Day.”

It was an opportunity to give back — especially for some of the women volunteers who were gifted homes of their own.

These homes aren’t given away for free. Along with the service hours, financial education classes and saving for a down payment are required.

“They go through this really rigorous process of financial education and homeownership classes, how to be a good neighbor and how to be a community partner.”

More than 300 volunteers showed up for this year’s women build, including a few who have received their own homes over the years. Adriana who got her’s last year. (She) was living with her parents before she got this opportunity

“It was a 10 by 10 room where it was my bed on one side and my boy’s bunk beds on the other, so it was a small place for us to live but now they have a room of their own,” she said. “This is the first time they’ve ever had a room of their own.”

Habitat for Humanity works with new homeowners to make sure their mortgage is no more than 30% of their income allowing people like Adriana to be able to take care of her family. Now she’s here to give back.

“I called my mom crying, I called her crying because I was so excited,” she said. “I finally did it, you know. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d ever get a home for them but I did.”

According to the Habitat for Humanities website, women are 35% more likely to live in poverty and occupy 60% of the lowest paying jobs in the nation.

“You know, they come in with very little knowledge of budgeting and eventually by the end of the process after a year they’re experts and they’re really excited to be in their home.”

It’s more than a home, it’s a hand up, not a handout. That’s why Adriana says this changed her life.

“It gave me courage that I didn’t even know I had, it gave me a sense of freedom,” she said. “It’s so many emotions that come to you when you do something like this.”

This was Habitat for Humanity’s 19th annual “Women Build” event.

