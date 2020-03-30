Healthcare workers fly to NY to help during coronavirus pandemic

Good News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS) – Southwest Airlines shared this photo over the weekend of more than a dozen healthcare workers flying from Georgia to New York to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said, “This photo embodies it all: bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories