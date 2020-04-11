Healthy baby elephant born at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (AP) — Officials at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson are celebrating the birth of a baby elephant.
Zoo officials say the baby was born Monday to Semba, a 30-year-old African elephant, and that it weighed nearly 300 pounds (131 kilograms) after 22 months of gestation.
Officials described the baby elephant as “healthy, standing and nursing.”
The baby wasn’t given a name immediately.
Semba has given birth before but zoo officials said during her pregnancy that she was being closely monitored through physical exams, blood work and ultrasounds.
