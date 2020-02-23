Hikers lost in forest for a week found alive

MARIN COUNTY, CA (CNN) – A miraculous rescue for a couple missing since Valentine’s Day.

The hikers in their 70’s got lost in a dense California forest.

More than a week later, following an intense search, rescue crews found them alive.

“This is the best possible ending,” says Jonas Irwin, the hikers’ son. “My parents are shocked a little bit and that’s minimalizing it.”

Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin both suffered from hypothermia but were able to stay alive.

Authorities say Kiparsky had lost her shoes, and neither had eaten in more than a week.

Irwin was in such great spirits he was actually singing as rescuers approached him.