Huntington continues working towards inclusivity

Coming out as gay, lesbian, or transgender isn’t easy and many have experienced comments, slights and even abuse. Tuesday’s Open to All: Kindred Spirits event isn’t just a day in the park. Some say, it is the beginning of bringing the religious community together with the LGBTQ community.

Huntington resident Ally Layman has experienced first-hand the hate which often occurs when someone “comes out.”

“To have someone judge you just from how you look, I mean, it hurts,” Layman said. “Because a person looks the way they look doesn’t define them. We are defined by what’s inside.”

That’s why Layman is at the forefront of the Huntington Pride movement, is part of Mayor William’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee, and helps with the mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

“As a loving person, I want to bring positivity to the City of Huntington,” Layman said.

Layman explains seeing “Open to All” stickers on business and organization doors is like “a breath of fresh air.” Similar to the Open to All: Kindred Spirits event featuring song and word from a rabbi, a reverend, and a pastor. Layman says she welcomes the inclusivity.

While many businesses in the city have changed their policies and accept LGBTQ customers and employment, many religious institutions still do not.

Inclusion is fully supported by Mayor Steve Williams. In a statement to 13 News William’s said, ” Huntington is becoming known as a city of honor, respect and compassion. And while I am pleased to know that we have made strides to become more inclusive in Huntington, our work is not done. We are organizing our community so that every person has a distinct and vested responsibility to advance our city’s prosperity. Our vision is that we embrace our diversity and actively seek inclusiveness as we learn to stand as one people celebrating our differences. We will be able to shape our future by assuring every person in our city has a seat at the table and has a voice to be heard.”

And that’s a powerful statement for Layman.

“Let’s take a minute and get to know people without having that initial hate reaction,” Layman said.