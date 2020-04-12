CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Cheese lovers, rejoice! It’s National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day!

This perfectly salty and gooey meal is one of America’s top comfort foods.

According to historians, civilizations around the world have enjoyed pairing bread and cheese for thousands of years — but the United States’ modern version originated in the 1920s.

Sliced bread and American cheese became some of the most accessible foods for US residents during that era, and quickly became an easy and delicious lunch and dinner favorite!

The grilled cheese sandwich can be paired with tomato soup or dipped in ranch or other sauces and dressings.

