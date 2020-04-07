Kitties take over the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA, GA (CNN) – While the Georgia Aquarium is closed to human visitors amir the coronavirus outbreak, the Atlanta Humane Society took these adorable kitties to check out the fishes.

Their names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory. How cute are they?!

They aren’t up for adoption right now, but if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, you can check out your local animal shelter.

Also, the Human Society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence pets can spread COVID-19.

Have multiple caregiver options in place, just in case you get sick and are unable to care for your pet.

