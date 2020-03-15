Las Vegas student delivers groceries for those unable to get out

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – The Coronavirus has left many elderly people without any way to get groceries as health officials urge people over the age of 60 to stay at home.

But one student in Las Vegas has taken it upon herself to make sure those affected are not left without the essentials.

It’s a scramble at the supermarkets.

As coronavirus fears fuel long lines … And empty shelves across the valley.

“The problem now is when you go to the store- those items aren’t even on the shelves for people to buy. So I’m going to move these over here Jayde”

Jayde Powell Isn’t picking all of this up for herself.

“Bottled water, milks, canned goods, soups.”

The pre-med student at UNR is launching a program called Shopping Angels.

“It’s been something i’m focused on, been brainstorming pretty intensely the past couple day.”

No delivery fees, no extra costs …

Powell just wants to help those who can’t leave their homes.

“When you coordinate with us, we’ll tell you the volunteer who is picking up for you so we can get it to you.”

“Going to one store could be an all-day affair for an elderly person they don’t have money to get gas or energy to go to a lot of stores just to find out they don’t have the basic supplies to last them for a couple weeks.”

“We’ve gotten toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies.”

Anything you might need to get you through a couple weeks.

Powell already has more than three dozen college students in both Reno and Las Vegas, ready to help.

“These boxes we’re going to use for storing some of the stuff in so we can organize.”

Powell says, volunteers will be required to wear masks and gloves, while picking up groceries

“So we’re going to have this one.”

And when they make their deliveries…

“We also don’t want our volunteers to go inside the homes.”

Powell has the supplies and staff…

She now hopes, seniors or their care-takers will reach out.

“An outbreak of anything is always possible -especially for at-risk population- they’ll always be at risk. Having something like this ready to go will always benefit for future outbreaks.”

