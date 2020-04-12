LOUISIANA (WCMH) – A Louisiana woman found a fun way to hug her parents during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kathy Alleman hugged her parents through a transparent shower curtain, also known as “the hug curtain.”
This message accompanied the Facebook video:
“When ya mom n dad with tears in their eyes say “I don’t know how much longer we can go without hugging our kids” you become desperate enough to invent the HUG ME CURTAIN! Cloroxed n sprayed ready for the next hugs”
Alleman says she sprays the curtain with a disinfectant, rinses it with a hosepipe and dries it with a blower after each use.
When speaking about the hug, Kathy says “it was such a real genuine hug that my parents needed to get them out of a funk. Not hugging people somehow feels rude and with family, it’s a necessity!”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Andrea Bocelli presents ‘Music for Hope’ from the Duomo in Milan
- Louisiana woman finds creative way to hug her parents during COVID-19 outbreak
- Parents guide to children’s privacy when remote learning
- Staples & Children’s Miracle Network team up to collect PPE for WVU Medicine Children’s
- Wind is primary risk for damage during and after storms Sunday night and Monday morning
- Disney shares Dole Whip, other recipes while parks closed
- Most Kentucky churches abandon in-person worship on Easter
- Beshear announces COVID-19 testing partnership with Kroger
- Kanawha County up to 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Toddler drowns in Clay County