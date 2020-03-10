CHICAGO (WIVB) — For years, you’ve known, and maybe munched on, the McDonald’s Big Mac. On Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain introduced a couple of alternatives to the popular hamburger.
The Little Mac and the Double Big Mac will be available nationwide on Wednesday, but only for a limited time at participating restaurants.
“For those days when you only need a lil’ bit of Big Mac love in your life,” is how the Little Mac, which contains one patty, was described.
The Double Big Mac is, essentially, what the name says — a Big Mac with four beef patties, instead of two.
“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- McDonald’s introducing Little Mac and Double Big Mac
- Kent State to stop face-to-face classes for a time to prevent coronavirus spread
- Service member at WV’s Camp Dawson may have been exposed to Coronavirus
- WVU Research Corporation to receive more than $600,000 in funds
- Russian strongmen compete to win Slap Championships
- Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center to receive $1.4 million grant
- Can’t find hand sanitizer at the store? Make your own!
- Fayette County, WV sheriff searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
- Remains of Pearl Harbor victim to return home Saturday
- City of Charleston shares steps to prevent COVID-19 in offices