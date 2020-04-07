Michigan deputies make deliveries to citizens who are unable to get needed items themselves

EATON COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – A Sheriff’s program is helping local citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich’s program delivers groceries and medications to citizens who have an existing medical condition, unable to make online orders or do not have the benefit of someone to help them during this time.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an even more serious threat to persons over the age of 60, and for those who have an existing medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious harm from exposure,” Reich said. “We want to alleviate fear and concern by offering the delivery of needed groceries and prescription medications by uniformed Deputies from our trained volunteer units of the Sheriff’s Office.”

