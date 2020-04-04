Michigan man pays for nurses’ gas

DETROIT, MI (CNN) – Healthcare workers are risking their lives to care for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. So, a man in Detroit wanted to do something nice for them.

Allen Marshall had been saving up for something he wanted for himself.

Instead, he decided to buy gas for nurses on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I just love them, and I want them to know that,” Marshall says.

“I think this is the greatest thing they can do for these nurses cause these is all we got, man,” a witness to Marshall’s good deed says.

