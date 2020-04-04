ATTLEBORO, MA (CBS) – Three middle schoolers painted a mural with uplifting words on a fence in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
They said they hope the art will help make people smile during the coronavirus pandemic. Some people who have visited the mural added their own messages.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Battling addiction while stuck in ‘Stay At Home’ order
- Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
- Middle schoolers paint mural with encouraging words
- British man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown
- Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19
- Another cruise ship with virus victims docking in Florida
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- How to take off disposable gloves properly
- Polar bear cub plays with toy
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 92 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths