Middle schoolers paint mural with encouraging words

ATTLEBORO, MA (CBS) – Three middle schoolers painted a mural with uplifting words on a fence in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

They said they hope the art will help make people smile during the coronavirus pandemic. Some people who have visited the mural added their own messages.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories